Girl reportedly succumbs to injuries caused by parents

Konos police, in Sentral Niu Ailan Rural LLG, alleged that the deceased, Jenny Chris, who was in her early 20s, was with her boyfriend when her biological mother and stepfather caught her on March 5th.

It is alleged that they used bamboo and a piece of wood to beat her relentlessly.

“She sustained swelling on her face, neck and she suffered bruises on both sides of her face and back,” police reported.

“She was found dead at twilight on Wednesday, March 5th, 2024.”

Investigation is underway and the accused may be charged with wilful murder under the ‘Criminal Code (Amendment) Act 2013’.

When commenting on the matter, New Ireland Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Albert Beli, said parents need to respect their adult children’s choices.

“It’s not like in the past where parents have to agree before a relationship starts. The times we are in now are different,” he said.

“Parents need to be aware of that when it comes to their children’s relationships. Respect their rights.

“Toktok lo wei blo toktok. Talk with your children and find out properly. No need to injure them. That’s uncalled for.

“It’s a process that we all go through. They want to experience life so guide them.”

PPC Beli said many women have been assaulted simply because their parents, brothers or relatives disagree with their choices.