Girl Accused Of Sorcery, Tortured

Seven-year-old Angelyn was dropped off at a Bukapena Health Centre by someone related to the people looking after her. She was quickly transported to Mt. Hagen General Hospital where it was discovered that Angelyn had multiple fractures to both hands and feet and to other bones in her body including her collarbone and her left femur, one of the most difficult bones in the body to break.

Upon further investigation, PNG Tribal Foundation’s Special Projects Manager, Ruth Kissam, discovered that the little girl had been accused of sorcery and was often tortured in front of other children.

Tribal Foundation began to work with the local police in Mt. Hagen to find and arrest the perpetrator who after much negotiating was brought to the police by family members on July 16th.

The Foundation is currently working with the police and the Department of Justice and the Special Parliamentary Committee on GBV and SARV to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable.

Angelyn continues to receive treatment for her injuries and will be moved to a safe place with a family member once her health is stable.

Tribal will look after her needs until she no longer requires their care. She is the second child Tribal has worked with who made national headlines because of being tortured for false sorcery accusations.

In 2017, the Foundation rescued another little girl who has yet to receive justice for her torture even though her perpetrators are known to police.

Photo/Story credit: Press Statement PNG Tribal Foundation