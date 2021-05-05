Gigo Youths Surrender

The move comes an appeal by police, community leaders and political support to address and contain law and order issues affecting everyone.

The youths from Gigo surrendered to police and were brought to the Life Outreach Ministry for rehabilitation.

Community leaders in Kimbe have been commended for their efforts in working with police to curb crime in Kimbe.

WNB Governor, Francis Maneke said criminal activities portray a bad image for the province.

He thanked the youths for coming forward and also to seek for rehabilitation.

Provincial Police Commander Januarius Vosivai acknowledged the efforts of police officers and praising its community policing efforts.