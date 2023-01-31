GGGI introduces its Pacific Regional Strategies

The Strategy outlines how GGGI will work with Pacific Island Countries (PICs) and development partners to build resilience, create green jobs, and ensure socially inclusive development.

The Strategy targets the mobilization of more than USD 650 million in green investments for the Pacific region in the next five years. At the same time GGGI hopes to increase membership in the region.

“GGGI’s first Pacific Regional Strategy lays out the support we at GGGI will provide to PICs to transition to a climate resilient, low emission green growth economic model,” said GGGI Regional Director, Katerina Syngellakis.

“We aim to do this by combining policy advice, technical assistance, knowledge exchange and partnership brokering with developing bankable projects and attracting the critical volumes of green and climate finance that the Pacific needs,” she added.

GGGI will continue to support the Pacific region in many infrastructure and climate mitigation areas, including sustainable energy and transport, water and waste solutions and the application of green technologies

GGGI’s Pacific Regional Strategy will also bring focus in three key areas: mobilizing investment for climate adaptation, strengthening gender equality and social inclusion, and supporting the Blue Economy for a green recovery.

Through implementation of the strategy GGGI aims to create over 100,000 green jobs, provide access to affordable reliable, clean electricity to 1.6m people and support 360,000 people with enhanced capacity for adaptation and resilience to climate change impacts while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 44.6 mtCO2.

In the Pacific, GGGI has offices embedded within government counterpart ministries in Fiji, Kiribati, PNG, Tonga and Vanuatu which are its five member countries.

Through its regional programs GGGI also delivers green growth and climate action support in five partner countries: Nauru, Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu. In PNG,

GGGI has worked with the PNG government and the Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) since 2018.

Since then, GGGI has implemented projects worth an estimated US$6 million, mobilized over 15m USD for green and climate investments and developed a project pipeline of more than $100m USD to support the Government of PNG to progress its National Development Goals and National Adaptation, Mitigation and Climate Resilient Green Growth priorities