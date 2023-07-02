GG visits HMS Tamar

The reception, hosted by British High Commissioner to PNG, Keith Scott, was also attended by foreign heads of missions, Deputy Chief of PNG Defence Force Commodore (N) Philip Polewara, and Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Elias Wohengu.

In his welcome remarks, High Commissioner Scott spoke of the close relationship and security partnership between the PNG Defence Force and the British Army which also extends to navy and other elements of the army of both countries.

Scott noted that significant progress has been made in regard to security liaison and assistance from the United Kingdom to Papua New Guinea.

He said, Great Britain stands ready to provide the necessary assistance to the Papua New Guinea Defence Force to also include the PNG Defence Force participation in international peace keeping missions alongside the British army.

High Commissioner Scott also spoke of the important role of the Ceremonial office of the PNG Defence Force which he says was often overlooked, but which plays a major role in national events including the upcoming 50th Independence anniversary celebrations.

He said the performance of the Ceremonial Office will signify the progress and pride of the PNGDF over the last five decades of the country’s nationhood hence it was important to equip this division with the necessary capability and resources that it can showcase during the 50th Independence anniversary celebrations.

Sir Bob welcomed the visit of HMS Tamar which he said demonstrated the close and warm relationship shared between PNG and United Kingdom.

“Your visit is testament to the warm and close relationship Papua New Guinea and United Kingdom share. More significantly, with His Majesty King Charles III as our Head of State, it is indeed an honour and privilege to have the HMS Tamar visit PNG.

“I understand the HMS Tamar is forward deployed on long-term to the Indo-Pacific region and so we look forward to more of your visit where time and duty permits. For however long you will be docked here, I hope you enjoy your stay in Port Moresby.

“And to the crew of the HMS Tamar, it’s a pleasure to meet you all and I want to say on behalf of all of us here, thank you for your service, it is indeed appreciated,” the Governor General said.

HMS Tamar is a fourth Batch 2 River-class vessel forward deployed permanently to the Indo-Pacific region. Named after River Tamar in England, her sister ship HMS Spey also visited Port Moresby recently.