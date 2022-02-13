GG Supports Tonga Relief Fundraiser

Grand Chief Sir Bob and Lady Emeline gave their support to the PNG/Tonga community in Tonga in its efforts to raise funds for those affected by the recent underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami that occurred last month.

The PNG/Tonga community formed the PNG Tonga Fundraising Committee that will take charge of fundraising activities from PNG towards Tonga.

The Fundraising Committee will stage a one-off fundraising event in March next month with all proceeds going to the Tonga High Commission in Australia, and sent to the affected communities.

A target of K500, 000.00 has been set by the committee with hopes of achieving this through kind donations and contributions from friends of Tonga in PNG.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister James Marape was commended by the Governor General for his recent announcement of K10 million as relief assistance for the people of Tonga.

“As patron of the committee, I want to express my appreciation to the Prime Minister on his recent announcement of K10 million as relief assistance to the people of Tonga, and as our Pacific neighbor, Tonga, like other nations in the Pacific, is like family to us. So as members of a family, we assist each other in times of need,” Grand Chief Sir Bob said.

A spokesperson for the PNG/Tonga community delivered a message of thanks for the support in cash and kind given by its neighbors of PNG.

“We appreciate and are grateful for whatever contribution is made towards this cause. The main thing for us is that we are able to raise the much-needed funds towards the reconstruction effort back home in Tonga. The people of Tonga will greatly appreciate the kind gesture from wantoks here in PNG coming to their aid in this time of need.”

The PNG Tonga Fundraising Committee, as the official fundraiser for the Tonga Disaster Relief in PNG, urges other private fundraising committees to collaborate as a team in working towards the same cause.

Donations can be made direct to PNG Tonga Relief, Account No#: 7026293485 BSP Haus BRANCH.