GG receives credentials for new Singapore High Commissioner

Grand Chief Sir Dadae welcomed the High Commissioner and acknowledged the longstanding friendly relations between the two nations, dating back to their diplomatic ties established on May 19, 1976.

He expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral relations but noted opportunities for further cooperation in sectors such as business, trade, investment, tourism, banking, and climate change.

He praised the benefits of the Singapore Development Cooperation Program, which has aided over 800 Papua New Guineans, and expressed gratitude for Singapore’s contributions through the SPARKS initiative that supports local capabilities in climate resilience, cybersecurity, and international law.

High Commissioner Huat reiterated the warm relations shared between the two countries and highlighted recent collaborations, such as the Implementation Agreement on carbon credits under the Paris Agreement, aimed at advancing climate objectives and promoting sustainable development.

He committed to fostering robust partnerships and enhancing cooperation in various domains through the Singapore Cooperation Programme, which has already trained more than 830 Papua New Guineans.

Both leaders looked forward to further strengthening the ties between the two countries through continued collaboration on mutual concerns at various international forums.

High Commissioner Huat’s term marks a continuation of efforts to build on the strong foundation laid by his predecessor, enhancing the friendly and growing relations between Singapore and Papua New Guinea.