GG presented with gifts

Acting Official Secretary Bill Toraso presented the Governor-General with a bilum and a sand painting from Concordia Early Childhood Learning Centre which he received on behalf of the Governor General in Wabag last Friday.

The early childhood learning center was constructed by Mapai Foundation at a cost of K12 million.

The school is affiliated with Concordia universities and schools in the United States of America.

Secretary for Department of Education Dr Uke Kombra announced during the school’s opening that the centre is now registered with the Education Department.

The Governor-General was invited to attend the school opening but was unable to do so due to a prior commitment.