GG pays tribute to Late Sir Michael Somare

In his tribute during the independence celebration in Madang, Sir Bob said the people of East Sepik did not see the Late Sir Michael as the leader of their province alone but of the country.

He said the people of Angoram continued to vote for Late Sir Michael over a long period of time, and their support for their leader was what made him unique. Because it was different from the way people in other electorates voted for new leaders at every election.

The Governor General also mentioned that the founding fathers had the Eight Point Plan to guide the country's economy, and as a result of that plan, we have many schools throughout the country to educate our children. In this he commended his host and Governor for Madang Peter Yama, on his initiative to send students to the Philippines for a second chance in pursuing their education.