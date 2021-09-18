GG knights John Hickey

Sir Bob also announced that Madang Governor Peter Yama will be knighted; medals are still on the way from Buckingham Palace and will be bestowed in December.

These are the two highest awards presented under Diamond Jubilee Awards which included 340 recipients from Madang, also awarded during the Independence celebration in Madang.

Sir John Hickey was bestowed his title on Wednesday, as part of the day’s program.

After his ceremony, the Governor General proceeded to present the Diamond Jubilee Awards to the recipients, who came from across the six districts in Madang. Each was awarded for their services to the province.

The recipients consisted of teachers, formers members of parliament, and police officers.

Meantime, the vice regal said it was vital for Madang’s leaders to work together to better serve their people collectively.

Sir Bob said over the last few years the country has seen a sudden surge in law and order, disunity amongst the people, and a general disrespect for another life.

He appealed to all Papua New Guineans to look back 46 years ago and chart the next 46 years for the future of our children.

On the same token, Sir Bob presented certificates to students who graduated from Hinch Technology in the Philippines. He appealed to Governor Yama to set up the institution in Madang, so that many more unfortunate students can get a second chance at education.