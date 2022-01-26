GG executes contracts for state

The Governor General executed a contract for the long-term maintenance of the Magi Highway in Central Province to Milne Bay Province.

The maintenance will cover the Goilanai Bridge along Magi Highway to Gadaisu in Milne Bay.

The five-year contract is valued at K38, 470, 850.00, and is fully funded by the Australian Government through the Transport Sector Support Program.

Global Constructions Limited was awarded the contract and its representatives General Manager Neil Nakikus and Managing Director Brad Sleader signed the contract at the Government House before the Governor General. The signing was witnessed by Secretary for the Department of Works, David Wereh.

In addition, the Governor General also executed on behalf of the State, a contract for the supply of 100% health centres and aid posts kits throughout the country.

This one-year contract is valued at K65, 271, 338.94, inclusive of GST and will be fully funded by the National Government. The National Executive Council has approved the awarding of the contract to Borneo Pacific Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Borneo Pacific Pharmaceuticals Ltd CEO Sir Martin Poh and Director Igo Baru signed the contract before the Governor General. The signing was witnessed by Secretary for the Department of Health Dr. Osbourne Liko.