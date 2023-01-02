GG Conveys King Charles’ New Year Message

Grand Chief Sir Bob received the King's well wishes on the eve of New Year last Saturday.

Below is the King's Message:

As we start a New Year, my family and I wanted to send to you and the people of Papua New Guinea our warmest good wishes. This brings you and all the people of Papua New Guinea every blessing for 2023.

Charles R

Grand Chief Sir Bob has conveyed on behalf of the country and people, his New Year well wishes to the King and Queen Consort and the Royal Family.

The Governor General welcomed the new year 2023 at Wesleyan Centenary Church in Nuku’alofa, Tonga. Grand Chief Sir Bob and Lady Dadae return to PNG tomorrow, Tuesday 3rd January 2023.