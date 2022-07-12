GG Conveys Condolences

Mr. Abe, who was Japan’s longest serving prime minister, was assassinated whilst on a campaign trail in the city of Nara, in western Japan last Friday.



Upon hearing the tragic news of the former Japanese Prime Minister, Sir Bob said he was shocked and saddened.

He described Mr. Abe as a good friend of Papua New Guinea who cared deeply about social and economic issues that are affecting the country as well as the region.



“During his time as Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Abe was instrumental in strengthening and establishing closer ties between PNG and Japan. Japan was the first nation to purchase PNG LNG gas in 2014 and was among the four leading nations of the 2018 APEC meeting to throw its support behind the electrification project for PNG.”



On a deeper level, Mr. Abe through his government made known his intention to work closely with all Pacific island nations to foster closer relations based on mutual respect and sustainable economic and infrastructure development for the island nations.



Mr. Abe on occasion, urged the leaders of the Pacific to seriously consider the type of aid they receive from foreign countries and the impact this could have on their countries’ economic wellbeing and independence, adding that Japan’s focus is on assisting the island countries with initiatives that will ensure economic independence and sustainability.

As a nation we have lost a true friend and supporter in Mr Abe said the GG.



“We are immensely grateful to Mr. Abe for the many initiatives he had established for the benefit of PNG during his time as Prime Minister.



“We share in mourning the loss of this great man with the Government and the People of Japan,” Grand Chief Sir Bob said.