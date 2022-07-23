GG Calls For Respect Of Law

He also equally denounced all forms of violence in our society during this election period calling on everyone to promote peace and unity.

“It is very unfortunate and regrettable that we, as a nation, seem to have taken these freedoms for granted.

“This is evident in widespread breakdown and continued lawlessness we see all around us, and, as observed in this year’s national general elections”, he added.

He added by respecting the rule of law we can truly enjoy the freedom that our fallen heroes fought for, and respect the sacrifice of our brave heroes and servicemen.

“On the 23rd of July, 1942, a 35-men platoon of the Papua Infantry Battalion (PIB), for the first time in history, fired on the advancing enemy forces at Awala village along the Kokoda. These were the first shots ever fired in defence of a country these men knew nothing about.

“There was no sense of Papua New Guinea at that time. They just knew that they had a mission to accomplish to see the war end.

“They demonstrated obedience and selflessness at the highest level.

“For this, we must keep the spirit of Remembrance Day alive. We must remember our fallen war heroes,” stated the GG.