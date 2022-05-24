GG To Attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

The Governor General has been invited to participate in the prestigious celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee anniversary of 70 years since her accession to the British throne in 1952 and as head of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae is expected to meet with other Governor Generals including the Honorable David Hurley, Governor General of Australia.

His Excellency Sir Bob will be accompanied on this trip by wife Lady Emeline Dadae, officials from the Governor General’s Office and Acting Secretary of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Elias Wohengu.

The official Platinum Jubilee celebrations will begin on the June 2, 2022. Celebrations conclude on the June 5, and the Governor General and his delegation return on the 10th.

Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika will stand in as Acting Governor General until the Vice Regal returns.