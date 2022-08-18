GG Actions Employment Contracts

The appointed public servants include:

Dr. Eric Kwa - Secretary of Department of Justice & Attorney General

Dr. Alphonse Gelu - Secretary of Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs

Grace So’on as Secretary - National Executive Council

Wemin Boi - Director of National Coordination Office of Bougainville Affairs.

These appointments by the National Executive Council have been published in the National Gazette.

Secretary of the Department of Personnel Management, Taies Sansan was witness to the employment contract signing ceremony at the Government House this week.