GEWE committee begin hearing

The Three-day hearing is for the committee to review current approaches to addressing GEWE, gender-based violence (GBV) and sorcery accusation related violence (SARV) across the country.

Chairman for the Parliament committee on GEWE, Powes Parkop stated that the hearings aim to review the institutional and policy approaches that the government currently has in place to address GEWE, GBV and SARV.

“We have committed to prosecuting this agenda to make sure that we have oversight on this very important issues and agendas. We get attraction and get real tangible progress going on in our country,” he said.

Civil Society Organizations from around the country and agencies from abroad were present for the first-day hearing.

“Another aim of this hearing is to build on world of the Special Parliamentary Committee on GBV which operated during the 10th Parliament to assess the current state of effectiveness of national and sub-national responses to addressing GBV and SARV, with a particular focus on prevention, crisis response and recovery services, and access to justice survivors,” continued Parkop.

Through the hearings it will allow the committee time to produce recommendations for improvement, for the consideration of Parliament, Ministers and the National Executive Council.