Get Jabbed For A Free Ticket

Martin Aihi, 38, from the Central Province was excited to receive his free ticket to the Waghi Tumbe (Jiwaka) vs Mendi Muruks (SHP) finals game after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine at the ISOS Clinic, Oil Search National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

Martin, who works as the facilities lead with Peuna in Port Moresby, said that COVID-19 is real and is in existence across the world, including Papua New Guinea.

He elaborated that the vaccine will protect himself and importantly his family from serious illness due to the virus.

“I feel obliged to take the vaccine as my work involves a lot of interactions with people, both national and international communities who work to combat the virus at the National Control Centre and vaccine rollout facilities.

“I believe by protecting myself, I protect my family too.”

Martin encouraged other Papua New Guineans to get vaccinated.

More tickets will be available for the final game next week.

Opening hours for the clinic: Mon – Fri 9am-12pm and 1pm – 4pm Sat: 9am – 12pm.