GeneXpert to scale up TB testing

The instruments will help scale up TB diagnosis for early detection, treatment and care for people affected by this highly infectious and deadly disease in PNG.

In a small but significant handover ceremony, WHO-PNG Officer in Charge, Dr Mollent Okech said WHO was committed to supporting NDOH in its efforts to end TB.

“We are working together with the government of PNG and other partners to scale up TB diagnosis, prevention and care.

"Detecting TB rapidly and identifying drug resistant TB on the spot are essential to improving the care of affected people and avoid transmission in the community,” said Dr Mollent Okech.

The GeneXpert instruments are highly sensitive and will detect TB and resistance to the most important medicines used for treatment of drug- resistant TB.

The machines can also be used to test and diagnose other diseases including COVID-19, HIV, hepatitis, HPV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

Deputy Health Secretary, Ken Wai was on hand to receive the Instruments.

He thanked WHO and it was a trusted partner, the department could always count on in medicine and health for technical support and advise.

He added, partnerships as such are very important in supporting the work of the department.