General Election Coverage

The media plays a vital role in running successful elections, particularly in a democracy where information should be shared for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Today, PNG NRI’s third presentation in the seminar series on the preparations of stakeholders for the 2022 National General Elections (NGE) included, National Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director, Kora Nou.

Representing the media in the seminar series, Mr informed on its role in the planning and delivery of the 2022 elections. In particular, in light of its extensive national reach and coverage through radio and television.

He outlined the broadcaster’s general coverage plans for the elections. Mr Nou said NBC will support and strengthen the efforts of the PNG Electoral Commission through provision of editorial time, to enable the Commission to explain directly to the people on radio, television and online, how the election will be run and how they can participate.

He explained that NBC has presence in all provincial capitals except Hela and Jiwaka.

Mr Nou emphasized the importance of collective effort and corporation between the other media houses to ensure efficient coverage of the elections. He said NBC is keen on participating and facilitating information sharing between them.

The Electoral Commission was scheduled to present its plans today, but did not.

PNG NRI Acting Director, Dr Osborne Sanida, said in the lead up to the elections, discussions surrounding the issues relating to election preparation, election observation and post-election governance is of importance.

These seminar series facilitated by the NRI provides much needed information for the wider public in the interest of good governance and a free and fair election next year.