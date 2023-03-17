General Campbell on two-day visit

The visit will include the opening of a refurbished accommodation block at Taurama Barracks, and meetings with Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, Defence Minister Win Daki, and PNG Defence Force Commander Major General Mark Goina.

“I am pleased to be back in Papua New Guinea and look forward to spending more time with Major General Goina. The close partnership between our nations continues to grow, rich with history and based on the close ties between our people,” said General Campbell.

Australia and PNG share a close defence partnership. Hundreds of ADF and PNGDF personnel continue to train, exercise and operate alongside one another every year.

Australia and Papua New Guinea are working together through the Defence Cooperation Program to meet PNG’s defence and security priorities. This includes strengthening PNG’s sovereign defence capabilities, including infrastructure, maritime and aviation capabilities.