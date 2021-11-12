Gembolg Farmers Supply Food To City

They arrived in the city on Thursday, 11th of November arranged by the district’s business arm AgroTech Limited.

One of the 81 co-operatives initiated and funded under the Kundiawa-Gembogl District’s agricultural development program has delivered their first container of potato and round cabbage.

At the new AgroTech’s 8-Mile depot, Minister for Police and Kundiawa-Gembogl MP, William Onglo congratulated Mt Wilhelm Corporative Association for making their dream come true.

“Now you have seen it for yourselves that what you produce up there can eventually land safely in the city. We also have orders from s East and West New Britain and New Ireland provinces apart from the regular Port Moresby markets,” he said.

Minister for Police and Kundiawa-Gembogl MP, William Onglo

Minister Onglo told the executives of the Association and district administrator and Treasury officers that a mega reefer system would be set up at their yard to absorb crops coming in from the Highlands and those in the coastal areas.

AgroTech Ltd is planning to develop a one stop-shop for all agriculture produce coming from any part of the country. They have registered 81 co-operatives consisting of over 20 cluster groups each with 80 to 100 members in all the co-operatives.

“We only got one cooperative supplying their first container and we are expecting more containers coming to Port Moresby and other centres in the recent weeks,” he said.

Kundiawa Gembogl district has already bought tractors, motor bikes, farm inputs such as seedlings and training materials for those registered farmers who are already seriously into farming their land, he said.

District Administrator, Alphonse Kawage said all the 81 co-operatives were allocated K10,000 each to start their farms in their cluster groups, adding that this was progressing well.

He said the logistics involved in planting, harvesting and transporting has been covered and what it needs now is to increase production and improve quality and maintain consistency.

“The five-year Kundiawa Gembogl Development plan mainly covers education and agriculture as priority areas and we have fulfilled most of our objectives,” he said.

Road network has covered most of the farming communities including schools and given the complex topography more work would be done in the years to come, he said.

Director for Mt Wilhelm Corporative farmers Association, Peter Poka who accompanied the produce from Kundiawa said he was pleased to see his crops maintaining their quality after four days out at sea.

“Our main concern was getting our produce to the markets so that farmers are happy to remain on the farm. I am impressed to see the set up here and I will inform our farmers when we get back.”

Meantime, Minister Onglo also acknowledged the Fresh Produce Development Agency for promoting and introducing farming techniques and training for farmers in the electorate for many years.

Agro Tech Ltd is owned by the people of Kundiawa Gembogl through the DDA and the 81 co-operative associations and is among the first in PNG. A business arm owned by the farmers to deliver fresh produce in reefer containers to the markets.

“We are hoping to deliver five containers per week to Port Moresby and other centres when our farmers reach full production capacity through their co-operatives,” Minister Onglo said.

He said farmers were worried about a guaranteed income doubting their produce safely reaching the markets.

However, Mr Onglo assured them that what matters most was increased production, maintaining quality and consistent supply to attract established markets, making sure the value chain continues.