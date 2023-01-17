Gelu, a champion of public service

The PM was speaking at Dr Gelu’s funeral service yesterday at the Reverend Sioni Kami Memorial Church.

Marape first met Dr Gelu in 1990 at the University of Papua New Guinea. He was Dr Gelu’s student.

He thanked Dr Gelu for remaining in the public service to serve the people, despite having the capacity to move on elsewhere.

“He was a faithful, honest public servant, serving, true to his calling to a life of service to his call of duty.”

“He was truly an authentic Melanesian and I place on merit and thank the people of Nakanai and (West New Britain.”

The Prime Minister urged younger generation of public servants to take inspiration from Dr Gelu’s service to the people, but importantly to look after their health.

“Do regular exercises, do medical checks, eat healthy, in order to live longer.

“Losing Dr Gelu now is a great loss to our country.

“To departmental heads and public servants, though your service is immense, your continued service is required,” Marape said.

He went on to thank the family of late Dr Gelu for sharing the life of this great mentor with Papua New Guinea and applauded his legacy that it will live on and inspire many generations to come.

The body of the late Secretary was flown to Hoskins, West New Britain, today.