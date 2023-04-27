Gelagela school boosted

The opening also included the commissioning of new school uniform, a new fencing and classroom maintenance, blessing of new school truck as well as the commissioning of the new vehicle for Gelegele Health Centre.

Officiating at the program was East New Britain Governor, Micheal Marum, Acting Provincial Administrator Levi Mano, Provincial Education Advisor Alkan Mararang, including officers from the Rabaul District Administration.

When highlighting the history of the school, the head teacher Mesulam Gamaliel said the school was established in 1996 after the twin volcanic eruption in 1994 to cater for students in the resettlement communities of Gelagela.

The head teacher said the successful completion of the six in one classroom was made possible through the school management and board as well as the Provincial Government through the Office of the Governor.

“This classroom is built solely through community participation. The design of the classroom was done by a youth from Nordup ward including bricks which was locally moulded by youths,” Gamaliel said.

He said they also receive support from small locally owned businesses of Gelagela and added that such gesture shows how locals see the importance of such infrastructure by giving back to their community.

Meantime, East New Britain Provincial Education Advisor, Alkan Mararang when addressing the students said that having such facilities takes effort.

He commended the school administration, board and parents for their commitment and perseverance in successfully completing the classroom.

Mararang urged the students and communities to take ownership of the new classroom and look after it to serve future generations.

Also sharing the same sentiments, Governor Marum pointed out that, “Though Gelagela Resettlement has ongoing issues, but we still manage to deliver such important service to our people.”

The new classroom was used by grade six students on Monday, April 24.