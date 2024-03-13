Geita takes on Acting Solicitor General role

Geita replaces current Solicitor General Tauvasa Tanuvasa whose term will come to end on the 29th of March 2024.

In his acknowledgment speech, Minister Niningi said the Office of the Solicitor General is a very important office in the country because it holds the highest moral and ethical standards.

Niningi said as the sector embarked on this new journey with a new Acting Solicitor General in place, they thanked Mr Tanuvasa for his services in the law and justice sector for the past five years.

“I want to thank the outgoing solicitor general, he has performed well but his term has expired, therefore, we have made a new appointment,” he said.

Niningi said Geita will be spending most of his time working in the court room with judges, magistrates and lawyers at the court house.

Niningi urged the DJAG staff to give Mr Geita the support he needed to continue the job left by the former Solicitor General.

Meanwhile, Geita welcomed the appointment and committed to performing to the best of his ability.