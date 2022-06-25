GEDSI Policy Launched

Health Secretary, Dr. Liko Osborne, joined by Australian High Commission Health Minister Counsellor, Dr. Lara Andrews also announced the Sapotim Lida flagship initiative for GEDSI through the PNG-Australia Transition to Health Program or PATH.

“We mark a significant event for the PNG health sector and that is inclusiveness in the PNG Health system section 55 for our PNG Constitution call for equality citizens at all levels. I am pleased we can demonstrate that today,” Dr Liko said.

He said the Government is committed to creating a fair and equitable environment the citizens to participate in their economic and social development.

Sapotim Lida is an AUD 6.3 million 3-year investment from April 2022 to June 2025, to support outcomes relating to women’s leadership and GEDSI reform in PNG health system.

Mr Miller said the PATH program supports the health system across PNG, but particularly the Bougainville Department of health, West Sepik, East New Britain, Morobe, Western and Western Highlands.

“The SLP is a 3-year investment under the PNG-Australia partnership. Our delivery partner CARE International will implement the program through to its current end date of June 2025,” he said.

Mr Miller added that the Sapotim Lida program acknowledges and seeks to realize social and economic health benefits that come from supporting diversion inclusive leadership at all levels within the health system.