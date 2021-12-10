GBV Website launched

Department for Community Development and Religion (DCDR) Secretary, Jerry Ubase, officially launched the website on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, with support from UNDP under the EU-funded Spotlight Initiative.

The managed by National GBV Secretariat will manage the website and implement the National GBV Strategy (2016-2025).

“I am committed to ensuring that my department works hard to ensure that we achieve the goals set out in the National GBV Strategy and contribute meaningfully to reducing violence in our country. GBV hurts the people of our country and it undermines our national development.

“We must do better to support provincial governments, civil society and communities to reduce violence,” Mr Ubase said.

He commented that the Government has provided substantial budget allocation provided to DFCDR to address GBV.

“The Government has put its trust in us by allocating K7.93 million from the 2022 National Budget to address GBV and another 39 million Kina through the Public Investment Programme.

“I am committed to establishing a full cohort of staff for the National GBV Secretariat to ensure that that we have well-qualified staff, who can effectively use the resources entrusted to us to ensure proper GBV prevention crisis response services are provided across the country,” he said

Secretary Ubase also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UNDP and the Consultative Implementation Monitoring Council’s (CIMC) Family and Sexual Violence Action Committee (FSVAC). The MoU will strengthen coordination regarding GBV activities between the three bodies.

The FSVAC was established under the Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council (CIMC) in 2000 and was the first national body in PNG to drive the agenda to address GBV across the country.

On signing the MoU, the UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative, Dirk Wagener said the UNDP is proud to partner with government to ensure women and children can live safely and with dignity.

"The UN, through the EU-funded Spotlight Initiative, is supporting GBV activities across the country, both with government and civil society. As part of that work, this partnership with DFCDR is central to our efforts. As they are responsible for coordinating implementation of the National GBV Strategy across the country.

“We are glad to have supported them to develop their national GBV website and look forward to working with DFCDR and the FSVAC team next year,” Mr Wagener said.

CIMC Executive Officer, Wallis Yakam, said the organization would continue to champion voices of the marginalised and those affected by gender-based, family and sexual violence.

“We also highlight the importance of supporting referral pathways in providing access and support to survivors and their families. At the local level, we take on a rights-based approach to continue to create access and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to increase citizen access, voice and participation,” she said.

Representatives from the European Union, Australian High Commission, UNDP, UN Women, UNICEF, UNFPA and the DFAT-funded Justice Services and Stability for Development (JSS4D) Program attended the event.

The Head of Cooperation of the European Union Delegation, Rene Mally, echoed these sentiments.

“No woman, no child, should experience violence, at home or elsewhere. Since we care about the well-being of people, the European Union partners with the people of PNG, the Government, the UN and civil society, to help eliminate GBV. We need to act together."

“The EU welcomes the allocation of funds in the PNG budget to address this problem. We encourage the Government to use these resources wisely and transparently, to be accountable to the citizens, to collaborate closely with all actors, and to anchor this important cause at the very top of Government.”