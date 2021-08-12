GBV Report

The Special Parliamentary Committee prepared the tabled the report on GBV, chaired by Member for Alotau Charles Abel.

Abel disseminated a strong speech regarding the call to action and various critical issues identified by the committee.

The terrible rates of violence in PNG have risen, and people in the country are using this appalling exercise as a means to resolve their conflicts.

The media these days is filled with occurrences of such vile acts regarding GBV and Sorcery-Accusation Related Violence (SARV) extending to tribal and communal violence, rascal, knife and even gun violence.

Minister Abel said these violent acts are unacceptable in a Christian society.

He encouraged Papua New Guineans to reflect on their own behaviors and commit to making changes in their lives, and be more respectful of their spouses and children.

Governor Powes Parkop who was also present for the press conference today stated strongly that now is the time for action as enough words have been spoken.

The committee has dedicated this report to the memory of past horrific statistics, and to those struggling with all forms of GBV cases.