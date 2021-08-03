GBV Provincial Workshop

Today saw a continued collaboration to develop provincial budgets to fund anti-violence and support measures.

A three day workshop was held by UNDP and the department, to strengthen provincial planning and budget. This ensures that the resources issued by the provincial authorities go towards ending violence against women and children.

The rise in GBV cases in Papua New Guinea has painted a disturbing image of the country making it the least safe place for women and children to live in.

UNDP is in support of DFCDR and 14 provincial governments to establish Provincial Gender-Based Violence Secretariats with plans and budgets. The Secretariats will be responsible for coordinating prevention and response activities at the subnational level.

The workshop brought together provincial administration officers to improve GBV strategies for their respective provinces with the support of fully costed budgets.

UNDP’s Resident Representative to Papua New Guinea, Dirk Wagener said the levels of gender, family and sexual violence in PNG are amongst the highest in the world.

Efforts to improve budgeting is vital, and it ensures critical Government services are receive funding, and resources are delivered to those that require it.

The workshop will conclude this Thursday the 4th of August.