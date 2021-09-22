GBV Committee Lauds Imbonggu Community Centre

The Coalition Members, Minister for Health Jelta Wong and NCD Governor, Powes Parkop attending the opening of the center at Walume in Imbonggu District, Southern Highlands Province on September 17.

On behalf of the members, Governor Parkop said: “We welcome this development in Imbonggu as one of the aim of the Coalition of Parliamentarians is to develop the capacity to deal with GBV at the provincial and district levels.”

“The new centre is a significant step in rolling out the national strategy to end GBV. It is the first time in the country that there will be a safe house to provide refuge and support GBV survivors at the district level,” added Governor Parkop.

He reflected that the national GBV strategy does not have to wait for the Government to set up the national secretariat and allocate resources to roll out the strategy.

He said districts and provinces could also create and adopt their own district and provincial strategies and build up their own capacities to start taking on the challenge.

The Coalition said they look forward to working with Minister Niningi and support him to get the Centre serve the people.

The Coalition also looks forward to working with Minister Goi to roll out the District Community Development Centre Policy to the 88 remaining districts in the country.