Gazelle Projects Launched

Minister for Health and Member for Gazelle Jelta Wong was present in the district to officiate at the launching of vital infrastructures for the electorate.

The classroom will be built at King of Kings Primary School at Wairiki ward in Toma Vunadidir LLG and Rural Electrification project for Tinganagalip ward in Central Gazelle LLG. The 4 in 1 classroom is part of Gazelle District administration’s effort to improve education standards in the electorate.

According to locals, the school has been operating for over 40 years. The last time it received infrastructure assistance was during former Gazelle MP Chief Sinai Brown’s term.

Wong said the Gazelle DDA board’s priority was to ensure that quality basic education was accessible in rural and remote areas and urged students to work hard in school and be the agents of change for their communities and the country.

Toma Vunadidir LLG President, Robert Mati thanked Gazelle DDA and the local leader for his support to the people in bringing development and change to their community.

This week Wong broke ground at Tinganagalip marking the beginning of the 8km RE project worth K1.2 million. The project will be in four phases and is being supervised by PNG Power and Gazelle DDA technical officers.

The first phase has seen 40 percent completed which is approximately 2km. Tinganagalip ward member, Kepas Walaun was grateful for this much needed service.