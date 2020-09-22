Gazelle MP pays tribute to Sir Paulias

Coincidently, Minister Wong also shares this special day with the former governor general.

Minister Wong visited Sir Paulias at his home at Viviran village at the Toma-Vunadidir LLG, Gazelle district, on Friday Sept 18th.

“It makes me realise that we must take time to go back and sit with our leaders and learn from their work so others can see the greatness and rich history in the life they lived,” stated Wong.

He said Sir Paulias will leave a legacy that will be hard to match, let alone surpass.

“Such is Sir Paulias’ standing in the PNG landscape that all citizens of East New Britain and PNG will in some way feel a sense of ownership of this great statesman.

“On behalf of the staff the National Department of Health, the Ministry, the people of the Gazelle electorate and my family, I wish Sir Paulias a happy 89th birthday as he continues to teach Papua New Guinea about humbleness, simplicity and compassion.”

(Back row, left to right: Toma-Vunadidir LLG president, Robert Mati, Minister Jelta Wong and first secretary to Health Minister, Bernard Lukara. Front row: Koroba-Lake Kopiago MP Petrus Thomas, Sir Paulias Matane and Inter-Government Affairs Minister, Pila Niningi, at Viviran village on Friday)