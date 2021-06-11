Gazelle District Presents Acquittals

The district presented its district support grants (DSG) and district service improvement program (DSIP) funds and presented acquittal of log export development levy (LEDL) to the Minister for Forestry, Walter Schnaubelt.

The acquittals covered 2019- 2020 DSIP, DSG and LEDL funds and 2018 DSG.

The presentation took place last Friday, attended by DIRD deputy secretary Gordon Wafimbi, Mathew Mose Senior Project Officer NGI, Gazelle MP, Jelta Wong, Gazelle district administrator, Hubert Wangun, Central Gazelle LLG president Joe Endo and Inland Baining LLG president Karl Baru.

Mr Wangun said there were no more outstanding acquittals for the district and commended officers at the district administration for compiling all outstanding SIP acquittals.

In 2019, the district received a total funding of K6 million out of the K10 million allocation. A total of K4.8 million was expended on infrastructure projects.

In 2020, the district received K3 million out of the K10 million allocation. A total of K2.2 million was expended on infrastructure developments.

The total DSIP acquittals for 2019 and 2020 is K7 million while outstanding of K7 million is yet to be received. The total DSIP funds yet to be received is K11 million for both years of 2019 and 2020.

Minister Wong said it is an important aspect of good governance to see that funds received from the Government is properly expanded and acquitted.