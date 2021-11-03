Gazelle district launches white copra

The white copra has made its mark in the province after the Gazelle district forged a working relationship with the Kokonas Indastri Korporesen (KIK).

The Gazelle DDA allocated K400, 000 price support to ensure farmers are generating good money from their products in July this year. The first batch of materials are to be delivered to the 81 wards in three LLGs, Reimber Livuan, Toma Vunadidir and Central Gazelle, comprising 81 Dryer sets and 81 squeezers.

The second batch will be delivered to the remaining two LLGs of Lassul and Inland Gazelle, in the near future.

Gazelle MP and Health Minister Jelta Wong witnessed the event alongside Gazelle district administrator Hubert Wangun, KIK General Manager Ephraim Tade, as well as district staff and KIK officers.

In his speech, Wong told the people that coconut is the second biggest cash crop in the country and has been around for many decades, it was only right to give people alternatives on what coconut can give them, with money going directly into their pockets.

Wong urged farmers in Gazelle to tap into white copra production once they are successfully trained to produce quality white copra.

The District Administrator said trainings are being conducted in three LLGs with distribution of kiln pipes and materials for dryers.

KIK General Manager Ephraim Tade said price support is one of the best investment that any DDA can do for farmers at the ward level, as it was giving something to villagers to help themselves.

Tade said the company will be happy to see their agenda being supported in terms of looking after the farmers in the Gazelle District.

The Gazelle District will also support women producing coconut oil and ice-cream, with rice milling machines also to be distributed to the 5 LLGs.