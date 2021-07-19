Gazelle DDA Praised

The Ward Members for Tavuiliu Ward Jack Tauri and Robin Takap for Karavia 1 said Gazelle DDA have allocated funds through the critical road responsive repairs program covering road infrastructure, that have been neglected and deteriorated beyond repair.

These critical road maintenance and rehabilitation was made easier through engagement of Gazelle DDA’s own company, the Gazelle Business Corporation (GBC) Limited's building and civil works division.

In the last three weeks, GBC concentrated on the abandoned and designated escape route within the disaster and emergency evaluation plan of the ENB Provincial Government.

Ward Member Takap said this critical escape route saved a lot of lives from coastal villages of Balanataman LLG, Central Gazelle LLG and Raluana LLG along the Rabaul /Kokopo road, during the peak of the crisis in 1994. Since then it was neglected and eventually abandoned and disused for a long time until now.

Tauri said the 3.3km escape route will also provide much needed access to Karavia 1, Karavia 2, Tavuiliu, Latlat and Malmalun wards as an incentive to increase cocoa and copra production. The escape route runs from Karavia 1 near the Chinese Cemetery and exits at Navunaram /Malmaluan road Rabaul /Tomaringa road via Latlat Ward.