Garden Hill Settlers Evicted

The eviction exercise comes after a court order by the National Court ordering the illegal settlers to vacate the property.

The Police told the settlers they were only following the orders of the court.

NCD/Central Assistant Commissioner, Anthony Wagambie Junior, said the eviction awareness was done by the landlord a month ago before the eviction exercise this morning.

“It is disheartening to see people displaced from their place of abode, but citizens must also respect the laws,” Wagambie Jr said.

After resistance by settlers to move out, police moved in with a bulldozer to demolish properties and their power supply cut off.

Many of the settlers who expressed grief after the eviction say Garden Hill settlement has been their home for generations.

A primary school teacher and longtime resident, Stanley Tonny appealed to the Government to bail them out of the crisis, saying they need a temporary place to stay for the meantime.

“This eviction is inhumane. Where will these children and mothers sleep tonight, they need to sleep in a house.

“Where is the resettlement packages? Compensate them and relocate them properly,” stated Tonny.

While the settlement is synonymous with petty crimes, some of the residents are employed citizens renting at the settlement.

The lack of affordable housing and land, coupled with low income earning packages has left many of the employed citizens no choice but to rent in settlements in the city.

Concerned citizen, Steven Kilage has also called on NCD Governor, Powes Parkop to address the situation.

“Find a proper place for our citizens to resettle. We cannot throw them out like this on the street,” Kilage said.

Governor Parkop is yet to respond to the eviction exercise.