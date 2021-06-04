Gala Ranger Drive Away

Manjin’s name was drawn on the 21st of May, from over 260 000 entries collected from more than 300 outlets around the nation. He bought a gala chocolate sundae cup from Stop & Shop Badili for just k2.50 and entered the draw. For that purchase alone, he drove away with the ultimate ford ranger fully kitted with accessories imported from Australia and the Philippines.

Manjin, a resident of Port Moresby, said he was so excited to have won the car and he could not put into words how blessed he feels at having won the vehicle.

“I entered the draw twice, one entry was for a T-shake I bought and the second one was for the sundae that got me this car.”

Manjin said he is looking forward to taking long drives along the highway and says he has no plans to sell the vehicle when asked about his future plans for the vehicle.

“I am definitely keeping this car, it is a once in a lifetime car. There is no way I am selling it. It’s going to stay with me for a long time.”

Gala Brand Category manager Rupeni Igara congratulated Majin on his win and also thanked its customers from around the nation for taking part in the promotion and for their continued support towards a PNG made and PNG Owned business.