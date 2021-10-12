G-G Swears In Justice Mogish

Justice Panuel Marangas Mogish was appointed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission to be a judge of the National and Supreme Courts for a period of 10 years commencing this year. This follows a special meeting held by the Judicial and Legal Service Commission in August.

At a brief swearing in ceremony at the Government House this morning, Justice Mogish recited before the Governor General the Declaration of Office, Declaration of Loyalty and Judicial Declaration.

Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika and fellow judges of the National and Supreme Courts attended to witness the occasion.