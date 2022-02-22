G-G Sends Well Wishes to Queen

On behalf of the People and Government of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Dadae conveyed his sincere well wishes for the Queen’s recovery. He said it is heartening to note that Her Majesty has been vaccinated and is confident of her full recovery.

“Our well wishes for a speedy recovery also go out to Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall of the coronavirus and it is our earnest prayer and hope that Her Majesty recovers fully soon,” the Governor General said.

The Queen’s diagnosis came not long after her son and heir to the throne, Prince of Wales, Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive for the Coronavirus and have had to defer a number of their official engagements.

Queen Elizabeth II is 95-years-old and this year marks her 70th platinum jubilee anniversary, as the longest serving monarch since her accession to the throne in 1952.