G-G hosts State Dinner For HRH

In receiving Her Royal Highness Moresby South Member, Justin Tkatchenko announced her arrival in the presence of invited NGOs, business leaders and political leaders.

Sir Bob in his welcoming speech welcomed Her Royal Highness, whose presence made a very significant occasion in the history of United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Family, which is the Platinum Jubilee celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

He said that Papua New Guinea has transitioned over the last few decades in relation to economic, political and social development structure despite the challenges faced involving global matters like climate change, health pandemics, geographical factors and domestic challenges.

“The unwavering strive for prosperity in this country is clearly manifested in the country’s current modern landscape compared to your last visit to Papua New Guinea, 17 years ago. Drawing our attention to the purpose of this occasion, this is a special occasion for us, as a member of the Commonwealth Family, to host this Royal visit celebrating Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.”

The Queen has truly magnified the essence of commitment and dedication, throughout her long and distinguished reign since the day of her coronation 70 years ago. The Queen has fulfilled her promise to dedicate her life to the service of the Commonwealth, despite setbacks and tragedies both personally and in the public eye, the recent being the passing of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

The G-G said, “We remember Prince Philip for his unwavering support, loyalty and love to Her Majesty as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a much-cherished champion of the Commonwealth family. As a nation, we are graciously honored and proud to have Her Majesty as our Queen and Head of State of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.”

Her Royal Highness was invited to give her remarks where she thanked the GG and all in attendance for the warm welcome and her gratitude in being here in the country to represent Her Majesty the Queen.

“I was delighted to be able to come here and for you to invite me. This is my third visit to Papua New Guinea, and I have had many happy memories of my previous visits. So, for me to be able to come here and celebrate with you the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been a pleasure, thank you.”

“My husband and I are very pleased in being welcomed in this way, not just by the places we have been to, the people we have met, the girls in the school, the frontline and emergency medical services and the local village where the first British missionaries arrived. We are grateful for all your welcome even those we were not able to meet.

“It is a short visit but I will see her Majesty shortly and I will be sure to tell her of the warmth and affection for Missus Queen that is so evidently strong here.”

The dinner proceeded with the presentation of the PNG Orchid to Her Majesty.