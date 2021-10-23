G-G Honours Queens Awards Recipients

Of the fifty-two recipients that received their awards, four were knighted.

Sir Philip Mathew Topo-Melep Kapal who was awarded the Knight Bachelor for services to the community through leadership in Western Highlands and Jiwaka provinces, education and agriculture. Dame Jean Kekedo was made Dame Commander (DBE) for services to the community, to public administration and the diplomatic service and leadership roles at the University of Technology and St John Ambulance; and

Sir Ano Pala was bestowed Knight Commander (KBE) for services to the community and the national Parliament through senior roles as clerk, Member and Minister of State including as Attorney General.

Sir Melchior Posa Togolo was awarded Knight Bachelor for service to economic development particularly in the mining and petroleum sectors and to the community.

Other notable recipients include Justice Kingsley Allen David, CMG (Companion of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George) for service to the law and judiciary, cricket and the community, Ere Kariko, CBE (Commander of the Order of British Empire) for services to the community and education, Law and the judiciary.

Recipients of the OBE – Officer of the Order of British Empire includes, Kila Ava for services to education and women development, Paul Barker for services to agriculture and multilateral national economic policy development.

Dominic Kaumu for services to national airline Air Niugini, Dr Cecilia Nembou for services to higher education through senior administration roles, including as President and Vice Chancellor of Divine Word University and as a role model and Ipul Powaseu for services to the community particularly people with disability.

Recipients of the insignia MBE – Member of the Order of the British Empire, include Chief Insp. Nelson Chanei for services to reinvigorating professionalism and high performance in Police Force, Dadi Toka Jnr for service to community, cancer awareness and relief and as a role model. Hulala Tokome for services to the petroleum industry and the superannuation sector and Tamzin Wardley for services to sports administration and the PNG Olympic Committee.

The Imperial Honours also recognized outstanding service rendered by members of the disciplinary forces – Police and Military who were also present to receive their awards.

The 2021 Orders of Papua New Guinea (Logohu) Independence Anniversary awards investiture ceremony will be held next Thursday 28th October 2021, at Government House.