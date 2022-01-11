G-G’s Office Sought Eviction Orders

Acting Official Secretary, Bill Toraso, said the illegal settlers have been given advance notices and time to remove their structures and move out, however, to date they have not moved.

Mr Toraso said, on instructions from the Governor General, he has held talks and meetings with the concerned parties since 2020 and on three separate occasions in 2021, but the illegal settlers have refused to move.

“Out of compassion, we have notified them (illegal settlers) to move out of the land surrounding the perimeters of Government House as it is State land.

“We gave them an additional 31 days as of December 2, 2021, which has since lapsed, but they have refused to leave. We are seeking legal advice, and in addition, Court eviction orders to remove the settlers,” Mr Toraso said.

He has also had had discussions with traditional landowners of the land and the matter is before the Department of Lands to pursue with the genuine landowners.

Mrm Toraso said the landowners have also confirmed these settlers were not traditional landowners but squatters settling on State land.

“We have sought to find an amicable solution with the illegal settlers but so far they have not been cooperating.

“The Government has allocated funding for expansion of Government House to include staff housing and the completion of the perimeter fencing for the entire boundary of Government House.

“We have yet to undertake and complete these projects because State land is been illegally settled on by the settlers.”

The land area on which the Government House is located is at Granville area of Port Moresby accessed via D’Albertis Street from Champion Parade, Lot 6. Sect. 47, and has a total land area of 4.503 hectares.