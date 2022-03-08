G-G’s Message On International Women’s Day

In his message to mark International Women’s Day today, Grand Chief Sir Bob reflected on the often difficult journey women in PNG have had to endure in order to achieve success personally and professionally.

He noted that in order for women’s advancement to be realized in our society, both men and women must work together.

“Happy International Woman’s Day to all our women throughout the country. On this occasion, I am reminded of the pivotal role women across this beautiful country of ours play in nation building, economic development, gender equality and our progress as a nation. We have come a long way in as far as education of women and girls is concerned.

“Today we see more of our women and girls reaching the highest level of tertiary education and embarking on and becoming successful in careers that were once male dominated. We are encouraged and proud to see more of our women taking on managerial and top positions of responsibility in the corporate sector as well in business and the public sector.

“We are seeing more women involved in the small to medium enterprise sector (SME) and managing and their own businesses,” he said.

Sir Bob added, “Many of our girls are attending school and have the same opportunity as boys to attain further education at the tertiary level. In the coming national general elections, it is anticipated that more women will rise to the challenge of running for political office.

“This is a positive change and a big improvement from past national general elections. These achievements have not come easy for women in our society.

He said women have had to work twice as hard, and through various struggles to achieve success in life.

“We commend you all for taking such a stand and changing the way our society perceive women. As we celebrate international women’s day today, we pay tribute to our women who continue to struggle under difficult circumstances and do our bit to support these women at every opportunity we can.

“We also pay tribute to women who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assaults and sorcery related accusations in our village and communities. Such attitude and behaviour towards women have no place in our society and tougher penalties must be introduced and applied to perpetrators of such crimes.

“As we see more and more women making their mark in our communities, the workforce and the corporate world, as well as in the international arena, may we all celebrate these achievements and be inspired to work together, men and women alike, for the advancement of our nation towards a better and prosperous future.

Lady Emeline joins me in wishing all our women throughout our beautiful country, Happy International Women’s Day!”