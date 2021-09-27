Future elites told to behave

Madang Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said this after his men arrested four students from the Madang Technical College, for being drunk and behaving in a disorderly manner amidst the public in Madang Town.

While the four students were firmly cautioned and sent back to school, Rubiang said he would like tertiary students, to behave like well-educated people both on and off campus.

He said there have been students who have come to Madang for tertiary studies, and have lost their lives.

Rubiang has called on the school management of Divine Word University, Madang Teacher’s College, Madang Technical College and other private schools, to ensure that their students complete this academic year on a good note, and are sent back to their parents in one piece.

“Your parents will not want to hear that one of you is arrested by the police or had (died). They did not send you here to go out with friends and (get) involved in antisocial activities. Get your priorities right, complete your studies and support your parents,” he said.