Furthering Indo-PNG business relations

President of the Papua New Guinea Chamber of Commerce, Ian Tarutia, when speaking at the business forum, said the relationship between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea is logically and practically important, making reference to shared land borders.

He encouraged businesses at the forum to use the opportunity to network. He says after today, dialogue will continue to ensure the entity of the Indonesia - PNG Business Council is established.

Present also at the event, Minister Richard Maru spoke on the unfortunate circumstance that PNG and Indonesia has no proper trade relationship. Expressing that as one of PNG's closest neighbors, a trade relationship is overdue.

Minister Maru said PNG has the opportunity to take this relationship to the next level, saying the government is committed.

Maru also announced that a 6-month study will take place on the idea of a free trade agreement with Indonesia. Additionally, PNG will be looking to bring to standard, trading facilities at Wutung.

Prime Minister Marape and President Widodo, at the forum, expressed similar sentiments of strengthening country relations through business activities, endeavours bound to grow both economies not just for their respective people, but in the regions they occupy as well.

Marape said this bilateral meeting has been the warmest meeting he has engaged in, and predicted that Indonesia, in the next 20 years, will be in the top five economies on the world. He encouraged that PNG must see the value of fostering the relationship with Indonesia.

Meanwhile, President Widodo acknowledged PNG as a close friend to Indonesia, and a strategic partner as well.

He says PNG and Indonesia are both economic giants; PNG in the Pacific, and Indonesia in South East Asia.

He says he will continue to push for discussion on Indonesia and PNG trade agreement.

This will require infrastructure and connectivity; avenues that President Widodo says Indonesia is ready to support, referring to GoPNG's Connect PNG Program.