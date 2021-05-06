Further Study on ASF

Approximately 143,000 households own over 719,000 pigs, and ASF poses a significant economic and cultural threat to these communities.

The assessment is funded by Australia and New Zealand government and supported by PHAMA Plus.

Field officers from the National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority (NAQIA) will conduct the survey.

About 1700 surveys will be done on 500 different households in all districts of Southern Highlands, Enga and selected districts of Jiwaka and Western Highlands provinces.

NAQIA’s Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Ilagi Puana says the exercise will provide useful quantitative and qualitative data as well as socio-economic indicators that will assist in the long-term management of ASF.

“This impact assessment assists our surveillance efforts to define the extent of the disease, detect new outbreaks and establish disease-free zones,” he said.

“We continue to strengthen our containment and control around the infection sites so ASF does not spread beyond the Highlands.

“This is done by installing strategic road checkpoints leading into and out of the infected areas and preventing movement of live pigs out of the infected areas to uninfected areas of PNG.”

Interviews will be done at 500 pig farming households at least three times over a seven-month period, ending in August 2021.

This include one on one interviews by the field teams and surveys via telephone over the study period.

PHAMA Plus PNG Country Manager Sidney Suma said the exercise has a strong gender-focus in order to capture impact of ASF response activities on women, youth and people living with disabilities.

“Our field survey teams will ensure the approach to data collection is appropriate to enable data collection from both men and women, with a target of 50 percent gender split,” Mr Suma said.

“Outbreaks of ASF in PNG will disrupt the livelihoods of livestock keepers, household producers, commercial farms and services providers along the value chain.

“PHAMA Plus continues to support NAQIA in its response efforts, addressing economic losses, restoring confidence among pig owners, and addressing gender and social challenges,” he said.