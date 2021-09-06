Further restrictions on Sydney flights

For the period of 8th September to 30th October 2021, the number of passengers the airline is permitted to carry into Sydney has been cut by 40 percent by the Australian government.

“Consequently, we expect that some passengers already holding tickets on PX001 to Sydney over this two-month period will not be able to travel, and will be contacted and assisted to re-book their flights for later dates,” stated the airline.

“Air Niugini regrets the inconvenience caused, and appreciates our customers’ patience and understanding while we manage our way through the latest restrictions imposed.”