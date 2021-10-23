Funeral Service held for Late Rex

The small ceremony was attended by his grade seven classmates from the Carr Memorial School, friends and family members.

The story of Late Rex Wanzing touched many people around the country, including members of Parliament like member for Pomio, Elias Kapavore and East Sepik Governor Allan Bird who demanded for an inquest into his death.

Today is exactly two months and ten days since he passed.

The Government however is yet to make public the findings from the investigation into his mistreatment, particularly the “Propofol injection” that was administered to him that led to his unfortunate death.

The body of Late Rex Wanzing will be laid to rest today (Saturday, 23rd of October) at Rakatani village in the Kairuku District.