Funeral Arrangements for Hon Basil Confirmed

Minister in charge of National Events, Justin Tkatchenko, informed the media this afternoon that for the next three days, a national haus krai will be held to honour the national leader.



On Monday, the haus krai will begin at 5pm the Sir John Guise stadium. The public is welcome to attend.



On Tuesday, a lie-in-state ceremony will be accorded to the late Deputy Prime Minister at the grandhall, Parliament house followed by a State Funeral at 2pm.



The body of the late Deputy Prime Minister and member for Bulolo will depart Port Moresby for Nazab, Lae Morobe province.



Minister Tkatchenko said Morobe Province will honour the leader on Thursday with a public holiday.



For late Maino, a separate funeral service will held in his honour led by the Police Department. Late Maino will be remembered for his dedication and service until his tragic passing.



Meanwhile crowds numbering in thousands have gathered as early at 12pm at the Jacksons International Airport to welcome the body of the late Deputy Prime Minister and his late CPO.