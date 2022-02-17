Funding Support For Young Pacific Leaders

Through the 2021 Young Pacific Leaders (YPL) Small Grants Program, the teams implemented projects in the region related to the YPL Program’s core themes of education, environment and resource management, civic leadership, and economic and social development.

U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand, the Cook Islands, Niue, and Samoa, Thomas Udall said: “These groups have been able to accomplish truly amazing things. Coming together for this showcase sharing their successes, and their lessons-learned is another professional development opportunity. It is a gift from one young leader to another.”

This year’s diverse array of projects includes:

The launch of a marketplace in Papua New Guinea for local vendors to generate income;

Creating a community computer lab and computer literacy skills in the rural Solomon Islands;

A media camp to improve the journalism skills of youth in Tonga and more.

Reflecting on their program experience, previous participants have emphasized the rippling impact of YPL.

“We saw our project create many opportunities for leadership growth and personal and professional development for our participants. However, we also saw the huge impact this YPL small grant will have for our communities.”

Today’s showcase will be an opportunity for participants to further consider how YPL projects can be designed and executed to best contribute, at both the village and regional scales, around the Pacific region.

The Young Pacific Leaders Initiative is a U.S. Government-funded initiative through the U.S. Department of State. It focuses on strengthening leadership development for emerging leaders in: Australia, the Cook Islands, Fiji, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Islands of French Polynesia, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia and New Zealand.

Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna, and the American-affiliated Pacific including American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Hawaii.

“Through this program, we are proud to support Young Pacific Leaders as they address issues of most pressing concern to our Pacific region,” says Ambassador Thomas Udall.

“It’s fantastic to see how Young Pacific Leaders work with their communities to increase prosperity, advance transparency, and build resiliency to climate change and COVID-19 impacts,” he added.

Since the YPL Small Grants Program’s inception in 2018, 114 YPL Alumni across 17 Pacific countries and territories have implemented and led 38 small grants projects.